Connected Vehicles
August 29, 2018

Hybrid Connectivity the Way forward for Driverless Cars, Says Ericsson

Connectivity is necessary but not a precondition for autonomous driving, Ericsson’s Juergen Daunis tells Louis Bedigian. The questions surrounding connectivity continue to linger as the auto...

Startups & Disruptors

Data & Analytics

Connected Vehicles
September 17, 2018

Ford’s Connected Focus Winning Consumer Hearts

Carmakers have long been attempting to find ways to make their products as much as possible interoperable and, even, interchangeable with their consumers’ smartphones. They are...

OEM Spotlight

09 Oct 2018

Hyundai Hopes Its Driverless Cars Will ‘Understand’ People

Hyundai is buying into AI technology that ‘understands’ people’s intentions in a bid to accelerate its ambitions in autonomous driving....

Featured Events

Featured Webinar

02 Oct 2018

Talking Cars: Field Test Results Comparing DSRC & C-V2X Technology

REGISTER FOR THIS WEBINAR Date: October 17, 2018 Time: 11 a.m. New York, 4 p.m. London  Sponsor: 5GAA According to World Health...

24 Aug 2018

Building Software Architecture

Tue, Aug 28, 2018 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM BST The integration of complex software with hardware while meeting tight development constraints is a...

Educational Resources

